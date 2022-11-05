NCAA: Charles Tiu says CSB gave Letran ‘good fight’ despite loss

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu is satisfied with his team’s effort despite losing to Letran on Saturday.

The Blazers took a 74-66 loss in a game that was only decided inside the final minute.

“I can’t be that disappointed, we fought and really gave them a good fight. We just let go in the end, we missed rebounds when we needed them. Breaks of the game, it is what it is,” Tiu said.

“I think this will help us in the long run. Games like these, we need these games to improve and check where we stand. Obviously, we are not yet on their level, we lost to them twice but this loss I can live with,” he added.

The loss sent St. Benilde (9-3) down to the No. 2 spot with Letran occupying the top.

Tiu, though, doesn’t seem to be worried about his team’s drop in the standings.

“Our first step now is to clinch the Final Four and I’d love to get a top two spot if we can but we’ll still face a lot of teams.”

CSB hopes to bounce back on Tuesday against Jose Rizal University—a team Tiu sees as a Final Four contender.

“I still think JRU is a Final Four team, they’re tough, physical and talented. Only thing is they are not that big of a team but they have players who can really play. It’s going to be a tough game for us,” said Tiu.