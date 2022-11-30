Wednesday, November 30, 2022
NCAA: Charles Tiu says ex-CSB coach TY Tang ‘still a big part’ of finals-bound Blazers

Ty Tang Chris Tiu NCAA Season 98 Final Four

Former St. Benilde coach TY Tang and Chris Tiu, brother of current Blazers coach Charles Tiu, watch during the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Final Four at San Juan Arena. Benilde beat San Beda, 62-61, to clinch its first finals berth in 20 years. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde got a big boost from the sidelines with its former coach TY Tang in attendance on Tuesday when the Blazers clinched their first NCAA finals appearance in 20 years.

Tang coached the Blazers for three seasons before he was replaced by Charles Tiu. Tiu, who is in his second season as Benilde’s mentor, still attributed a part of the team’s current success to Tang.

“It’s nice to finally win with him (Tang) watching because he said the last time he was bad luck,” Tiu, whose brother and former Gilas Pilipinas captain Chris Tiu was also in attendance, said jokingly.

“But I told him when we started this together, we wanted to create something special. For me, he’s still a big part of this team even if he’s busy with other things,” he added.

Tiu served as an assistant to Tang when he called the shots for the Blazers beginning in 2016.

Tang, the former Rain or Shine veteran in the PBA, left his post last year with Tiu taking the reins.

“I know his support’s there, he always talks to the players and everything we do, we do together. That’s the hard work he put in, he planted the seeds before and it’s paying off,” Tiu explained.

Benilde star Migs Oczon said it was also a treat seeing Tang in the stands.

Oczon said Tang played a big role in his decision to join the Blazers.

“For me, it’s a big deal because both him and Charles talked me into moving to Benilde. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play under him but to see him watch is big for us,” said Oczon.

Oczon willed Benilde to a 62-61 victory over San Beda in the Final Four, scoring 17 points.

