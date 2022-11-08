NCAA: EAC wards off Perpetual Help rally to bag second win

MANILA, Philippines—Emilio Aguinaldo College escaped a comeback rally from Perpetual Help, 59-53, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Tuesday.

The Generals, who improved to 2-13 but are already out of Final Four contention, relied on Joshua Tolentino to deliver the dagger after the Altas almost came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

“I’m very confident with that kid (Tolentino). That kid can create something for his team without the coaches telling him what to do. That’s why my last task was for him to get the ball and he knows what to do,” coach Oliver Bunyi said.

The Generals led by eight at the end of three quarters, 47-39, but Perpetual Help went on a 12-6 run to cut EAC’s advantage to two, 53-51, with 3:58 remaining.

The Altas, who dropped to a 5-9 record, stayed close until the final seconds before Tolentino pulled up from mid-range and sank the clutch bucket with 18.6 ticks remaining for the 57-53 advantage. The playmaker finished with five points.

Art Cosa helped the Generals with 14 points and eight rebounds. JC Luciano nearly notched a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds while Mac Balowa scored 10.

Rey Barcuma finished with 12 markers while Mark Omega finished with a double-double in a losing effort with 11 boards and 11 markers.

The Scores:

EAC 59 — Cosa 14, Luciano 12, Balowa 10, Liwag 6, Dominguez 6, Tolentino 5, Cosejo 4, Umpad 2, Quinal 0, Ad. Doria 0, An. Doria 0, Angeles 0, Bacud 0.

PERPETUAL 53 — Barcuma 12, Omega 11, Nitura 8, Razon 5, Abis 3, Egan 3, Roque 3, Flores 2, Boral 2, Movida 2, Pagaran 0, Nunez 0, Cuevas 0, Martel 0.

Quarterscores: 19-13, 34-26, 47-39, 59-53

