Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeSportNCAA Finals: Challenged by coach, Will Gozum shows MVP mettle for Benilde
Sport

NCAA Finals: Challenged by coach, Will Gozum shows MVP mettle for Benilde

By admin
0
58


Will Gozum CSB Blazers NCAA Finals

College of St. Benilde center Will Gozum after the Blazers’ win over the Letran Knights in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals at Araneta Coliseum. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde star and newly-minted MVP Will Gozum found extra motivation in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals on Sunday.

After the Blazers’ 81-75 loss in the finals opener, CSB coach Charles Tiu lauded Letran center Louie Sangalang for leading the Knights to victory.

Sangalang finished with a career-high 24 that went with 10 rebounds to outplay Gozum, drawing high praise from Tiu, who described the bruiser as the MVP of Game 1.

Tiu’s statement lit the fire in Gozum.

“I challenged myself after that. Louie is heavy and hard to stop so I challenged myself and it worked. Of course, I credit the coaches for that,” said Gozum after Benilde’s 76-71 win in Game 2.

Gozum responded with 21 points and 10 rebounds while limiting Sangalang to just 11 points and 10 rebounds.

He also hit a tough lefty drive that put the Blazers ahead, 73-71, with 55 seconds remaining.

“He made a big basket down the stretch, with his left—and I always tell him he doesn’t have a lefty shot—and he looked like the MVP today,” Tiu said.

“Actually, I work on that (left-handed shot), sometimes that’s really my weakness, but I work on it,” Gozum said.

Gozum hopes to lead Benilde to its first NCAA title in 22 years on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleJEE Main 2023 Exam Date Likely to be Announced Next Week. Here’s How to Register For Exam
Next articleWhat is Spotify HiFi? The upcoming hi-res Spotify upgrade explored
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
58
Previous articleJEE Main 2023 Exam Date Likely to be Announced Next Week. Here’s How to Register For Exam
Next articleWhat is Spotify HiFi? The upcoming hi-res Spotify upgrade explored
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677