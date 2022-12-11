NCAA Finals: Ejected Fran Yu likely suspended for Letran in Game 3

MANILA, Philippines—Letran star Fran Yu may have just played the final game of his collegiate career.

Yu was ejected due to a disqualifying foul at the 5:29 second mark of the second quarter in the Knights’ 76-71 loss to the College of St. Benilde Blazers in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals on Sunday.

Under league rules, a player ejected from a game will automatically be suspended for the following game. The deciding Game 3 is on Saturday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The graduating Yu got tossed after he elbowed Benilde’s Mark Sangco while “appealing his case” to a referee after a rebound scuffle between Pao Javillonar and Sangco.

Whether or not Letran would appeal the impending suspension of Yu to the NCAA managing committee is still up in the air.

Yu, the 2019 Finals MVP, finished with six points and a steal before getting thrown out.

With Yu in the locker room, the Knights blew a double-digit lead and faltered in a tight endgame against the Blazers.

“He’s a big loss. Fran is a really good player, I have so much respect for him. He’s a veteran,” CSB coach Charles Tiu said.

Backup guard Kurt Reyson, who finished with 11 points in Game 2, will have to play a bigger role for Letran in the likely absence of Yu in Game 3.

