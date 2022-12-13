NCAA Finals: Letran to appeal Fran Yu’s suspension

MANILA, Philippines—Defending champion Letran will appeal Fran Yu’s suspension to the NCAA management committee ahead of the winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday.

The league suspended Yu for Game 3 after the veteran guard was thrown out in Sunday’s Game 2 for elbowing St. Benilde’s Mark Sangco in the second quarter of the Blazers’ 76-71 victory to tie the Season 98 men’s basketball Finals series

Under NCAA house rules, a player who got ejected will automatically serve a one-game suspension the following game.

Yu, the 2019 Finals MVP, is a vital piece in the Knights’ bid for a third straight NCAA championship. He is in his final year of eligibility.

Still, Jarencio said Letran is prepared for the worst in the event that Yu’s suspension pushes through.

“We already adjusted. We had a meeting yesterday (Monday) regarding our rotations,” Jarencio said in Filipino during the PSA Forum.

“We talked about who will replace Fran, who will step up for him in the lineup,” he added.

Meanwhile, the management committee issued a warning against Letran’s Brent Paraiso.

Paraiso was seen chanting curses toward the referees along with the Letran crowd after Yu’s ejection.

