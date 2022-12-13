Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeSportNCAA Finals: Letran to appeal Fran Yu's suspension
Sport

NCAA Finals: Letran to appeal Fran Yu’s suspension

By admin
0
36


Letran Knights

Letran Knights during Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Finals against the CSB Blazers. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Defending champion Letran will appeal Fran Yu’s suspension to the NCAA management committee ahead of the winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday.

The league suspended Yu for Game 3 after the veteran guard was thrown out in Sunday’s Game 2 for elbowing St. Benilde’s Mark Sangco in the second quarter of the Blazers’ 76-71 victory to tie the Season 98 men’s basketball Finals series

Under NCAA house rules, a player who got ejected will automatically serve a one-game suspension the following game.

Yu, the 2019 Finals MVP, is a vital piece in the Knights’ bid for a third straight NCAA championship. He is in his final year of eligibility.

Still, Jarencio said Letran is prepared for the worst in the event that Yu’s suspension pushes through.

“We already adjusted. We had a meeting yesterday (Monday) regarding our rotations,” Jarencio said in Filipino during the PSA Forum.

“We talked about who will replace Fran, who will step up for him in the lineup,” he added.

Meanwhile, the management committee issued a warning against Letran’s Brent Paraiso.

Paraiso was seen chanting curses toward the referees along with the Letran crowd after Yu’s ejection.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous articleUP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 To Be Available Soon On upmsp.edu.in; Check Where To Check, Other Details Here
Next articleIndia Return To Test Cricket With Questions Galore Unanswered
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
36
Previous articleUP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 To Be Available Soon On upmsp.edu.in; Check Where To Check, Other Details Here
Next articleIndia Return To Test Cricket With Questions Galore Unanswered
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677