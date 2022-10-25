NCAA: Fran Yu’s all-around play for Letran leads to Player of Week honors

MANILA, Philippines—Letran’s Fran Yu was named the NCAA’s Player of the Week after steering the defending champion Knights to the upper part of the standings.

With the help from Yu, the Knights went on a six-game winning streak to get the solo second spot after a shaky start, giving the point guard the weekly plum presented by the Collegiate Press Corps.

This week, the veteran playmaker steered Letran to three straight wins, posting norms of 12.67 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and 0.3 blocks per game.

On Sunday, the Knights relied on Yu’s 19 points—all from the game’s second half—to notch the win over San Sebastian, 69-50.

Still, the two-time NCAA champion remains focused on the squad’s bid for a three-peat other than a season MVP award.

“As a player, I am not focused on my individual game. I don’t hope for those types of awards, those are just blessings. What we really want is the three-peat,” he said.

Yu was selected as the league’s sixth POW over teammate Brent Paraiso, Perpetual Help’s John Abis, and College of St. Benilde’s Will Gozum and Miggy Corteza, presented by major sponsors Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation.

