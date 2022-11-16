NCAA: John Amores expelled from JRU men’s basketball team

MANILA, Philippines—Jose Rizal University’s John Amores has been expelled from the school’s basketball team after being indefinitely banned from the NCAA following the scuffle.

JRU also initially meted out an indefinite ban on Amores, a separate decision from the NCAA’s, stemming from his violent acts in the game between the Heavy Bombers’ and the St. Benilde Blazers last November 9.

But after a special inquiry conducted by the school, JRU has decided to upgrade Amores’ punishment to expulsion from the Heavy Bombers.

Amores will be out of any and all sport activities with JRU. He is also suspended from his classes.

“Contingent with this action: (i) all privileges accruing to Mr. Amores as a student-athlete have been canceled; and (ii) based on the Student Manual of the University, he has been further meted out the penalty of suspension from his classes and has been required to undergo community service,” JRU said in a statement.

The school, however, said it will help the forward with counseling to “cope with the strain of what has taken place in his young life.”

The developments came a few days after Paul Supan, representative of JRU in the league’s managing committee publicly apologized for the mishap between the College of St. Benilde and the Heavy Bombers.

St. Benilde players have also pressed charges against Amores after Taine Davis and Jimboy Pasturan sustained injuries from his punches.

The league’s Mancom will hold a press conference regarding the Amores situation on Wednesday after the first game between the Heavy Bombers and Lyceum.

