NCAA: John Amores throws punches as CSB-JRU game halted after ugly brawl

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University’s matchup in the NCAA Season 98 came to a halt on Tuesday after an ugly brawl ensued late in the game.

The Blazers were up 68-51 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out after Migs Oczon sank a three-pointer to give them a 71-51 lead.

In the ensuing rebound play, CSB’s CJ Flores and JRU’s John Amores got entangled on the floor, leading to the Heavy Bombers’ coaching staff assisting Amores out of the game to de-escalate the situation.

But Amores figured in a shouting match with someone over at the opposite bench, making him run towards the Benilde side where he started throwing a flurry of punches that hit several St. Benilde Blazers.

Punches being thrown on the court in this JRU-Benilde match #NCAASeason98 pic.twitter.com/foJGLykX2d — GMA Sports (@gmasportsph) November 8, 2022

Mark Sangco of the Blazers was seen trying to stop Amores with a punch, but Amores went on a rampage and ended up hitting Jimboy Pasturan in the eye and Taine Davis in the jaw.

After an hour of review, the NCAA decided to end the game with the Blazers taking the lopsided victory.

“The NCAA Management Committee has decided to stop the JRU Heavy Bombers vs College of St. Benilde Blazers game to avoid further escalation of untoward incidents and for the safety of the players, coaches, and audience,” the NCAA coliseum announcer said in declaring the conclusion of the game.

“This is without prejudice to the further investigation that may cause sanctions to players and coaching staff of both teams. Both teams agreed, Mr. Paul Supan and Mr. Dax Castellano to this decision.”

WATCH: A commotion has broken out in the playing court between the CSB Blazers and the JRU Heavy Bombers. Players were throwing punches left and right resulting in two Blazers laying down on the sidelines. | via Rommel Bong Fuertes Jr./Inquirer Sports Posted by Inquirer Sports on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

No one from the JRU was available for comment after the game as the team immediately left San Juan Arena.

It was not the first time Amores blew his lid. During the pre-season, he also threw a punch at University of the Philippines’ Mark Gil Belmonte resulting in his indefinite suspension in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Preseason Tournament.

