NCAA: JRU escapes EAC on Agem Miranda’s game-winner

MANILA, Philippines—Jose Rizal University shocked Emilio Aguinaldo College, 61-60, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Friday.

The Heavy Bombers, who snapped their three-game losing streak, were down by one with 2.6 seconds remaining, 60-59, when Agem Miranda sank a fadeaway jumper to pull JRU out of trouble.

“For me, I’m just thankful for what happened. I believe there was divine intervention in that play. It was a “will” play. I also commend JL (Delos Santos) for making the very hard pass,” coach Louie Gonzalez said.

The Generals trailed by 12 halfway in the fourth quarter but unloaded a 16-0 rally to take the lead, 60-56, capped by a Joshua Tolentino layup with 10.7 seconds to go.

John Amores sank a go-ahead triple to inch the Heavy Bombers closer with 4.9 ticks left. He then fouled Mac Balowa who went scoreless in the line, leaving JRU with the chance to win the game.

Miranda finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ry Dela Rosa also finished with 12 while Jason Celis scored 10.

Nat Cosejo also had a double-double in a losing effort with 16 markers and 13 boards for EAC, which dropped to a 1-13 record. JP Maguliano went for 15 markers while shooting nine out of 10 shots from the charity stripe.

JRU coach Louie Gonzalez after win against Emilio Aguinaldo College in the #NCAASeason98. | Rommel Fuertes/Inquirer Sports Posted by Inquirer Sports on Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Scores:

JRU 61 — Miranda 12, Dela Rosa 12, Celis 10, Sy 9, Amores 5, Arenal 3, Dionisio 2, Delos Santos 2, Guiab 2, Medina 2, Tan 2, De Jesus 0, Abaoag 0, Gonzales 0.

EAC 60 — Cosejo 16, Maguliano 15, Liwag 5, Ad. Doria 5, Balowa 4, Luciano 4, Dominguez 4, Tolentino 4, Angeles 2, Quinal 1, An. Doria 0, Cosa 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 31-27, 51-41, 61-60.

