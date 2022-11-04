NCAA: ‘Last option’ Agem Miranda delivers for JRU Heavy Bombers

MANILA, Philippines—Jose Rizal University was pulled out of trouble by a game-winning jumper by Agem Miranda at the buzzer.

However, Heavy Bombers coach Louie Gonzalez admitted that the play was not even intended for the double-double machine.

“We all know there will be switches in the last play. Agem was actually the last option. Two defenders went to (John) Amores so he took JL’s (Delos Santos) pass. In that situation, he was the best possible guy to take the shot,” bared Gonzalez.

JRU was down by one 60-59 with 2.6 seconds remaining when Miranda sank a fadeaway jumper to give JRU a victory 61-60.

Gonzalez’s trust in his big man grew larger on Wednesday after their lopsided loss to Mapua, 74-49.

The head tactician said he had to pull his star to the side for a talk, giving him a more minute role with the team.

WATCH: Agen Miranda hits the game-winning shot for the JRU Heavy Bombers (6-5) AT THE BUZZER to snatch a 61-60 win against the EAC Generals (1-13). | @MeloFuertesINQ pic.twitter.com/JEucLHotLw — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) November 4, 2022

“We had a long talk. My rotations really changed in the last few games. As a coach, my number one priority is what I can do to help my players,” he said.

“I talked to him in front of the team about why his minutes were limited. I told him I expect him to do a certain role,” he added.

Miranda had no problem taking on lesser minutes and said the team’s “intervention” helped him play more lightly and less aggressively.

“We had lots of problems in our team. We talked to our teammates and even with our coaches so our game today was good because we played without any weight,” said the forward.

The 6-foot-3 wing also said the team’s win against the Generals would be their stepping stone into getting back to winning mode.

“At first I was nervous. They had a long run and took the lead so I told the bench, we need to win. If we win today, this will be our stepping stone for the next games so when I shot that, I was really happy,” Miranda said.

JRU regained hold of the fifth seed with a 6-5 record.

