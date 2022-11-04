Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeSportNCAA: 'Last option' Agem Miranda delivers for JRU Heavy Bombers
Sport

NCAA: ‘Last option’ Agem Miranda delivers for JRU Heavy Bombers

admin
By admin
0
63


Agem Miranda knocks down game-winner to lift JRU Heavy Bombers. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

Agem Miranda knocks down game-winner to lift JRU Heavy Bombers.
Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Jose Rizal University was pulled out of trouble by a game-winning jumper by Agem Miranda at the buzzer.

However, Heavy Bombers coach Louie Gonzalez admitted that the play was not even intended for the double-double machine.

“We all know there will be switches in the last play. Agem was actually the last option. Two defenders went to (John) Amores so he took JL’s (Delos Santos) pass. In that situation, he was the best possible guy to take the shot,” bared Gonzalez.

JRU was down by one 60-59 with 2.6 seconds remaining when Miranda sank a fadeaway jumper to give JRU a victory 61-60.

Gonzalez’s trust in his big man grew larger on Wednesday after their lopsided loss to Mapua, 74-49.

The head tactician said he had to pull his star to the side for a talk, giving him a more minute role with the team.

“We had a long talk. My rotations really changed in the last few games. As a coach, my number one priority is what I can do to help my players,” he said.

“I talked to him in front of the team about why his minutes were limited. I told him I expect him to do a certain role,” he added.

Miranda had no problem taking on lesser minutes and said the team’s “intervention” helped him play more lightly and less aggressively.

“We had lots of problems in our team. We talked to our teammates and even with our coaches so our game today was good because we played without any weight,” said the forward.

The 6-foot-3 wing also said the team’s win against the Generals would be their stepping stone into getting back to winning mode.

“At first I was nervous. They had a long run and took the lead so I told the bench, we need to win. If we win today, this will be our stepping stone for the next games so when I shot that, I was really happy,” Miranda said.

JRU regained hold of the fifth seed with a 6-5 record.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
UP vs PUN Dream11 Pro Kabaddi: Captain, Vice-Captain Match 58 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru 9:30 PM Nov 4
Next article
Salman Khan Schools Shalin Bhanot And Archana Gautam on Shukravaar Ka Vaar
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NCAA: ‘Last option’ Agem Miranda delivers for JRU Heavy Bombers

admin
By admin
0
63


Agem Miranda knocks down game-winner to lift JRU Heavy Bombers. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

Agem Miranda knocks down game-winner to lift JRU Heavy Bombers.
Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Jose Rizal University was pulled out of trouble by a game-winning jumper by Agem Miranda at the buzzer.

However, Heavy Bombers coach Louie Gonzalez admitted that the play was not even intended for the double-double machine.

“We all know there will be switches in the last play. Agem was actually the last option. Two defenders went to (John) Amores so he took JL’s (Delos Santos) pass. In that situation, he was the best possible guy to take the shot,” bared Gonzalez.

JRU was down by one 60-59 with 2.6 seconds remaining when Miranda sank a fadeaway jumper to give JRU a victory 61-60.

Gonzalez’s trust in his big man grew larger on Wednesday after their lopsided loss to Mapua, 74-49.

The head tactician said he had to pull his star to the side for a talk, giving him a more minute role with the team.

“We had a long talk. My rotations really changed in the last few games. As a coach, my number one priority is what I can do to help my players,” he said.

“I talked to him in front of the team about why his minutes were limited. I told him I expect him to do a certain role,” he added.

Miranda had no problem taking on lesser minutes and said the team’s “intervention” helped him play more lightly and less aggressively.

“We had lots of problems in our team. We talked to our teammates and even with our coaches so our game today was good because we played without any weight,” said the forward.

The 6-foot-3 wing also said the team’s win against the Generals would be their stepping stone into getting back to winning mode.

“At first I was nervous. They had a long run and took the lead so I told the bench, we need to win. If we win today, this will be our stepping stone for the next games so when I shot that, I was really happy,” Miranda said.

JRU regained hold of the fifth seed with a 6-5 record.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
UP vs PUN Dream11 Pro Kabaddi: Captain, Vice-Captain Match 58 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru 9:30 PM Nov 4
Next article
Salman Khan Schools Shalin Bhanot And Archana Gautam on Shukravaar Ka Vaar
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677