NCAA: Letran books first Final Four spot, holds off EAC

MANILA, Philippines—Letran kept the league’s longest winning streak alive at nine after beating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-77, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Saturday.

The Knights clinched the first Final Four spot after hiking their record to 12-3.

“At least we got through. Playing a team who has nothing to lose is harder to play against. The pressure is not on them, it was on us,” coach Bonnie Tan, whose team notched its ninth consecutive victory.

The also-ran Generals kept it close and were only down by two before King Caralipio buried a triple that gave the Knights an 82-77 cushion with 55.4 ticks to go.

Caralipio, who finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, also made two free throws with 13.4 seconds left to set the final margin.

EAC took a 63-60 lead heading into the fourth quarter before Letran pulled ahead thanks to a 16-7 run.

Kurt Reyson tallied 14 points and five assists for Letran, which also drew 10 points apiece from Fran Yu and Louie Sangalang.

EAC, which dropped to 2-14, was led by Nat Cosejo’s 21 points and 11 boards while JC Luciano also had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Scores:

LETRAN 84 — Caralipio 16, Reyson 14, Sangalang 10, Yu 10, Paraiso 8, Tolentino 7, Javillonar 5, Santos 4, Ariar 3, Olivario 3, Go 2, Monje 2, Guarino 0.

EAC 77 — Cosejo 21, Tolentino 17, Luciano 16, Dominguez 10, An. Doria 4, Quinal 4, Ad. Doria 3, Balowa 2, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 25-17, 38-41, 60-63, 84-77.

