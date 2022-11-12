Saturday, November 12, 2022
NCAA: Letran clinches Final Four, three teams bow out

Fran Yu Letran Knights NCAA Season 98

Letran Knights after beating the EAC Generals. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Defending champion Letran became the first team to book a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

Winners of nine in a row, the Knights chalked up their 12th victory after beating also-ran Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-77, to secure their place in the next round.

While Letran clinched a Final Four berth, three other teams were booted out of playoff contention.

San Beda’s 71-63 win over Mapua (6-10) eliminated the Cardinals along with the Arellano Chiefs (6-9) and the Perpetual Help Altas (6-9).

The exit of Mapua, Arellano and Perpetual Help leaves five teams fighting for the last three playoff spots.

College of St. Benilde is currently in second place with a 10-4 slate while Lyceum (10-5) and San Beda (10-5) occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.

San Sebastian (6-7) and Jose Rizal University (6-8) are still in contention, though, the odds are heavily stacked against them.

