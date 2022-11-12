NCAA: Letran clinches Final Four, three teams bow out

MANILA, Philippines—Defending champion Letran became the first team to book a Final Four appearance in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

Winners of nine in a row, the Knights chalked up their 12th victory after beating also-ran Emilio Aguinaldo College, 84-77, to secure their place in the next round.

While Letran clinched a Final Four berth, three other teams were booted out of playoff contention.

San Beda’s 71-63 win over Mapua (6-10) eliminated the Cardinals along with the Arellano Chiefs (6-9) and the Perpetual Help Altas (6-9).

The exit of Mapua, Arellano and Perpetual Help leaves five teams fighting for the last three playoff spots.

College of St. Benilde is currently in second place with a 10-4 slate while Lyceum (10-5) and San Beda (10-5) occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.

San Sebastian (6-7) and Jose Rizal University (6-8) are still in contention, though, the odds are heavily stacked against them.

