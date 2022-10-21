NCAA: Letran gets back at Arellano to extend win streak to 5

MANILA, Philippines—Letran upped its winning streak to five after exacting revenge on Arellano, 65-53, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Friday.

The Knights tied the Lyceum Pirates at the second seed with an 8-3 record, getting back at the Chiefs for their 72-69 loss in their first round meeting.

“Wo not really talk about the standings a lot as a team but this one we really wanted to win and bounce back in our loss in the first round against this team,” said Letran coach Bonnie Tan.

The defending champions used a game-deciding run in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter to seal the deal, fending off the Chiefs’ last ditch rally.

With Arellano just trailing by 55-53, King Caralipio sank a contested layup to trigger a 10-0 rally for Letran that included two fast break buckets from Brent Paraiso to push the lead to 65-53.

Caralipio finished with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights.

The Knights recovered from 33-26 deficit at the half as they dictated pace on defense and held down Arellano to just six third frame points to take the advantage heading in the payoff period, 43-39.

Fran Yu had another all-around game with 12 markers, six boards and five assists to go along with two steals for Letran.

Cade Flores had a double-double in a losing effort for the Chiefs, who sank to 4-6 after three straight losses, with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Scores

LETRAN 65 — Caralipio 13, Yu 12, Paraiso 10, Reyson 8, Javillonar 7, Sangalang 6, Santos 4, Monje 2, Olivario 2, Ariar 1, Tolentino 0, Go 0, Guarino 0.

ARELLANO 53 — Flores 15, Abastillas 8, Mallari 7, Doromal 6, Menina 5, Oliva 4, Oftana 3, Mantua 3, Sunga 2, Tolentino 0, Talampas 0. Quarters: 14-15, 26-33, 43-39, 65-53.

