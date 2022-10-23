Sunday, October 23, 2022
NCAA: Letran pushes streak to six with win over San Sebastian

Letran guard Fran Yu during a game against San Sebastian in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Defending champion Letran dominated San Sebastian, 69-50, for its sixth straight win in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Sunday.

The win propelled the Knights into solo second in the standings with a 9-3 record just a half-game ahead of the Lyceum Pirates (8-3).

“My guys responded positively to my game plan, which is to be composed no matter how physical they get. I told them we have to get our lesson learned after the first round that everything our opponents will give us, we have to go hard,” said Letran coach Bonnie Tan.

The Knights unloaded a 10-2 run to take a 59-42 lead with 4:44 remaining.

Letran guard Fran Yu scored all of his 19 points in the second half, including a pull-up jumper from the top of the key after San Sebastian went on a 6-0 spurt.

Brent Paraiso added 13 points on top of four rebounds and three assists for the Knights.

The Stags (3-6) had no player in double-figures with Ken Villapando and Rhinwil Yambing pacing their team with eight points each.

The Scores:

LETRAN 69 — Yu 19, Paraiso 13, Sangalang 8, Reyson 8, Javillonar 7, Caralipio 6, Olivario 5, Guarino 2, Bojorcelo 1, Go 0, Santos 0, Tolentino 0, Monje 0, Miclat 0, Ariar 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 50 — Villapando 8, Yambing 8, Are 6, Altamirano 6, Shanoda 5, Sumoda 4, Escobido 4, Aguilar 4, Una 2, Felebrico 2, Cosari 1, Suico 0, Paglinawan 0, Desoyo 0.

Quarters: 12-15, 34-28, 49-40, 69-50.

