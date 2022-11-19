NCAA: Letran rebounds by beating Mapua

MANILA, Philippines—Letran got back into the win column at the expense of Season 97 Finals rival Mapua, 74-58, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Saturday.

The Knights recovered after an abysmal outing last Wednesday in a 91-77 loss to the San Beda Red Lions.

“We just adjusted from our last game against San Beda where we couldn’t execute. Now, our ball movement and ball sharing today was better,” said assistant coach Raymund Tiongco, who called the shots for Letran after head coach Bonnie Tan missed the game due to health and safety protocols.

Louie Sangalang led Letran with 21 points capped by a three-point play that sealed the game, 71-58, with 46.6 seconds left.

Fran Yu added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists but had six turnovers for the Knights, who stayed in first place with a 13-4 record.

The Knights led by eight points, 66-58, at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter before both teams went on a three-minute drought.

King Caralipio broke the dry spell with a jumper from the right wing that pushed Letran’s advantage to double digits, 68-58.

Paolo Hernandez was the sole double-digit scorer for the also-ran Cardinals with 13 points and five boards.

The Scores:

LETRAN 74 — Sangalang 21, Yu 10, Reyson 9, Caralipio 8, Javillonar 8, Ariar 6, Monje 4, Olivario 3, Guarino 3, Paraiso 2, Santos 0.

MAPUA 58 — Hernandez 13, Bonifacio 8, Pido 8, Nocum 6, Cuenco 5, Lacap 5, Soriano 4, Garcia 3, Salenga 3, Agustin 3, Mercado 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 46-32, 60-53, 74-58.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next