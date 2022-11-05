Saturday, November 5, 2022
NCAA: Lyceum back on track with win over Perpetual Help

Lyceum NCAA john barba

Lyceum’s John Barba. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum snapped a two-game losing streak after squeaking past Perpetual Help, 86-82, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Saturday.

The Pirates denied Jielo Razon’s potential game-tying triple in the dying seconds to notch their ninth win in 14 outings.

“I told my players [in the final seconds] that I don’t want to see a three-point attempt from them (Perpetual Help). If there is, they have to contest it. We had to make a defensive scheme and it’s good Jielo missed the shot with our contest,” coach Gilbert Malabanan said.

The Altas were down by 10 with 5:30 to go in the fourth quarter when Cedrick Abis and Carlo Ferreras knocked down timely baskets to make it a two-possession deficit, 80-75.

Mac Guadaña hit a jumper from the right wing to keep Perpetual Help offshore, 82-75, with 3:42 remaining. Guadaña chipped in 14 points for the Lyceum.

John Barba scored a game-high 20 points to go along with six rebounds for the Pirates while Enzo Navarro contributed 14 with seven assists.

Ferreras and Art Roque finished with 16 points each in a losing effort while Jielo Razon tallied 13 points and seven boards for the Altas, who dropped to a 5-8 card.

The Scores:

LPU 86 — Barba 20, Navarro 14, Guadana 14, Penafiel 8, Bravo 7, Valdez 6, Umali 6, Montano 6, Larupay 5, Cunanan 0.

PERPETUAL 82 — Ferreras 16, Roque 16, Razon 13, Egan 11, Omega 8, Flores 8, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Barcuma 2, Martel 0, Pagaran 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 47-40, 68-67, 86-82.

