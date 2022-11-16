NCAA: Lyceum blasts JRU, sets sights on crucial clash vs Benilde

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum bolstered its bid for a twice-to-beat incentive after whipping Jose Rizal University, 79-62, in its penultimate game in the elimination round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

The Pirates, who improved to 12-5, face fellow semifinalist College of St. Benilde (11-4) in its last game before the Final Four.

“Our last game we will treat as a do-or-die game. I know Benilde and us want to be in a better spot and everybody wants it badly. Whoever wants it more will win, it’s very important to us and them,” coach Gilbert Malabanan.

Ahead by only eight at the intermission, Lyceum shifted into high gear in the second half to pull away from JRU (6-10), which dropped its fifth straight game.

The Pirates led by as many as 25 en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

Enoch Valdez, the reigning player of the week, continued his stellar outing with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates while King Vinoya and John Barba chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Jason Tan finished with 12 points for the Heavy Bombers while Ry Dela Rosa registered 11 markers and four assists.

The Scores:

LPU 79 — Valdez 21, Vinoya 11, Barba 10, Umali 9, Guadana 9, Penafiel 6, Larupay 5, Garro 3, Aviles 3, Montano 2, Cunanan 0, Villegas 0, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0.

JRU 62 — Tan 12, Dela Rosa 11, Dionisio 8, Guiab 7, Medina 6, Mercado 5, Miranda 4, Abaoag 3, Arenal 2, De Jesus 2, Joson 2, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 41-33, 57-45, 79-62.

