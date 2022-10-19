NCAA: Lyceum’s John Barba dealing with back injury

MANILA, Philippines—Lyceum veteran John Barba suffered a back injury in their previous game against Mapua on Sunday, coach Gilbert Malabanan confirmed.

Malabanan said Barba will undergo a secondary exam on his back after falling awkwardly in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s affair.

“He will have a second exam on Friday. He can’t really bow his head or walk properly because of the fall,” said the Malabanan after their 79-73 victory Emilio Aguinaldo College on Thursday.

“He knows it was accidental. You can’t take the physicality away from basketball,” he added.

Prior to his injury, Barba was averaging 11.11 points and 4.33 rebounds per game in the first round in over 22 minutes of play.

Barba is questionable for the Pirates’ next game against Arellano on October 26.

Currently, the Pirates sit at the second spot in th standings with an 8-3 record, just a game behind league leader College of St. Benilde.

Read Next