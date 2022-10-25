NCAA: Mapua clamps down on Perpetual to get win streak going

MANILA, Philippines—Mapua notched back-to-back wins after blowing past Perpetual Help, 73-65, in the second round of the men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Tuesday.

The Cardinals used stifling defense to limit the Altas to a measly 37.7 percent shooting from the field to follow up on their victory on Saturday against Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-67.

“There’s been a huge improvement in our defense. We needed to stop guys who can definitely score. That’s where we thrive, helping defense and team effort,” coach Randy Alcantara said.

Alcantara’s boys hounded the Perpetual’s first scoring option, Jielo Razon, to only two points, making him convert just one of his six attempts.

Mapua, which now holds a 4-9 record, held a slim four-point lead in the last minute of the game, 69-65, when Rey Barcuma snagged the ball to give the Altas a chance to inch closer.

Baracuma, however, overcooked his pass to turn the ball over with 24.4 seconds remaining.

Adrian Nocum was fouled in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, where he only sank one of his two free throw shots for Mapua but quickly snagged the offensive rebound. He has fouled again but he converted both freebies to seal the win with 11.9 ticks left.

Warren Bonifacio almost tallied a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds for Mapua. Jeric Pido also scored 13 while Paolo Hernandez and Toby Agustin had 11 and 10 to their names, respectively.

Perpetual Help, which dropped to a 5-7 card, was led by Carlo Ferreras with a game-high 22 markers in a losing effort.

The Scores:

MAPUA 73 — Bonifacio 14, Pido 13, Hernandez 11, Agustin 10, Nocum 9, Cuenco 8, Mercado 6, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Salenga 0.

PERPETUAL 65 — Ferreras 22, Pagaran 10, Abis 5, Egan 5, Roque 5, Boral 5, Barcuma 4, Flores 3, Razon 2, Omega 2, Nitura 2, Martel 0, Orgo 0. Quarters: 18-23, 34-37, 60-54, 73-65.

