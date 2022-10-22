Saturday, October 22, 2022
NCAA: Mapua overcomes slow start to rally past EAC

Warren Bonifacio and the Mapua Cardinals. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Mapua snagged a comeback win over Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-67, in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Saturday.

The Cardinals stormed back from 16 points down in the first half to improve to a 3-9 record.

“At halftime, we gave up too many points. I told them if we want to win, we have to start on defense. We started our first possessions with turnovers, it was a bad start but I told them, if we want to run let’s do it in the third quarter,” coach Randy Alcantara said.

The Generals, who remain the worst team in the standings with a 1-11 card, led by 13 at halftime, 43-30.

But the Cardinals unloaded a huge 17-4 run to tie the game at 47-all with 4:12 remaining before snatching the a 57-53 lead for good  in the third quarter.

The Season 97 finalists, who struggled in the first round, went a 13-4 blitz to start the final period and effectively put the game beyond reach.

Warren Bonifacio led the Cardinals with 18 points and five rebounds while Marc Cuenco and Adrian Nocum scored 16 and 11, respectively.

Nat Cosejo posted 18 markers, three boards and three blocks in a losing effort for EAC while Mac Balowa helped their cause with 11 to his name.

The Scores:

MAPUA 77 – Bonifacio 18, Cuenco 16, Nocum 11, Agustin 9, Hernandez 8, Pido 6, Soriano 4, Mercado 3, Salenga 2, Garcia 0, Lacap 0, Igliane 0.

EAC 67 — Cosejo 18, Balowa 11, Liwag 9, Maguliano 7, Cosa 7, Luciano 5, Tolentino 4, Bajon 4, Umpad 2, Ad. Doria 0, An. Doria 0, Angeles 0. Quarters: 8-23, 30-43, 57-53, 77-67.

