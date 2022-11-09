NCAA: Mapua stays in Final Four running after rout of Arellano

MANILA, Philippines—Mapua kept its Final Four hopes alive after burying Arellano, 67-47, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

The Cardinals now hold an identical record with the Chiefs at 6-9, making a playoff appearance more feasible after starting the season at 0-8. They are also on a four-game winning streak.

“First, they followed the game plan and they played their individual tendencies and then they just combined for team defense. Everything just worked. Our hustle, our aggressiveness, the opponent can’t scout that,” coach Randy Alcantara said.

Alcanatara’s squad forced Arellano to 25 team turnovers.

Mapua was leading big at the intermission, 36-21, when they doubled down on defense in the third frame, limiting the Chiefs to only seven quarter points.

Arellano managed to outscore the Cardinals, 19-15, in the payoff period but to no avail, dealing coach Cholo Martin his ninth loss this season.

Joaqui Garcia tallied 13 points for Mapua while Jomer Mercado also finished with 10. Adrian Nocum almost notched a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

A returning Shane Menina registered 10 markers, five assists and three steals on a losing effort while Axel Doromal scored 10 for Arellano.

The Scores:

MAPUA 67 — Garcia 13, Nocum 10, Mercado 10, Hernandez 8, Cuenco 8, Pido 5, Agustin 5, Bonifacio 3, Soriano 2, Salenga 2, Lacap 1, Igliane 0.

ARELLANO 47 — Menina 10, Doromal 10, Abastillas 8, Tolentino 6, Sunga 4, Mallari 3, Oftana 3, Mantua 2, Talampas 1, Oliva 0.

Quarters: 16-8, 36-21, 52-28, 67-47.

