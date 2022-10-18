Tuesday, October 18, 2022
NCAA: Nat Cosejo aims to build on career game, EAC’s first win

EAC Generals Nat Cosejo NCAA

EAC Generals’ Nat Cosejo during a game against College of St. Benilde in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—After opening the season with nine straight losses, Emilio Aguinaldo College finally entered the win column behind veteran Nat Cosejo.

The 6-foot-3 forward dropped a career-high 24 points on 65 percent shooting that went with nine rebounds and a block in the Generals’ breakthrough victory over league-leading College of St. Benilde last Sunday.

In his last two outings, Cosejo averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and a block, earning him the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“I hope this win will give us confidence because we lacked confidence in the past that’s why we’ve been coming up short. Hopefully, with this victory, we’ll continue to win more games,” he said in Filipino

Cosejo was picked over Letran’s Kurt Reyson, San Beda’s James Kwekuteye, Mapua’s Warren Bonifacio and San Sebastian’s Jessie Sumoda for the weekly plum.

It was a week to remember for Cosejo, who was also named MVP in the NCAA All-Star Game, leading Team Heroes to victory over Team Saints with 16 points and seven rebounds on Saturday.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





