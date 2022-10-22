NCAA: Perpetual Help nips San Beda in OT, stops slide

MANILA, Philippines—University of Perpetual Help snapped a three-game losing skid at the expense of a cold-shooting San Beda team, 75- 72, in overtime at San Juan Arena on Saturday.

Cedrick Abis and Gab Ferreras provided the crucial points for the Altas, who improved to 5-6 in the standings and dealt the Red Lions their fourth loss in 10 outings.

“I told them we will not win against a team like San Beda if we don’t defend. They’re a high-scoring team. If they want to shoot from the three-point area, they will shoot it there so I told them they really had to defend,” said Perpetual Help coach Myk Saguiguit.

The Altas’ defense also held its own, limiting Lions star James Kwekuteye to a season-low output of five points on 2-of-17 shooting from the field.

Abis scored a game-high 21 points, including two straight basketball to open OT and the decisive free throws with 31.7 ticks to go, while Gab Ferreras, who forced extra time with 3.3 seconds left in regulation, added 17.

Abis and Ferreras also combined for 17 rebounds. Mark Omega also played a vital role in the Altas’ thrilling victory with nine points and 22 rebounds.

JB Bahio had 14 points and 12 rebounds while Peter Alfaro also tallied 14 for San Beda. Alfaro missed a potential game-winning triple to end regulation.

Yukien Andrada also notched a double-double for the Lions with 13 points and 10 boards.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL HELP 75 — Abis 21, Ferreras 17, Omega 9, Martel 8, Egan 7, Barcuma 7, Razon 4, Nitura 2, Pagaran 0, Boral 0.

SAN BEDA 72 — Bahio 14, Alfaro 14, Andrada 13, Cuntapay 8, Ynot 6, Kwekuteye 5, Cortez 5, Payosing 4, Sanchez 3, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Visser 0. Quarters: 16-12, 35-28, 50-46, 66-66, 75-72.