NCAA: Perpetual stuns St. Benilde, Cedrick Abis posts triple-double

MANILA, Philippines—Perpetual Help snapped a three-game winning streak after shocking College of St. Benilde, 89-83, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Friday.

Altas coach Myk Saguiguit, however, hopes to see maturity in his team’s game as they almost blew a 12-point lead in the last two minutes.

“Going into this game, we didn’t have our veterans. Razon was sick so almost everyone inside was young. Those players are just now experiencing these moments [tight game],” said Saguiguit.

“Three minutes, 12 points? That should have been it. It was supposed to be ours. But they are still young. Hopefully, they mature,” he added.

Perpetual Help, which improved to 6-9 in the standings, took an 84-72 lead after Carlo Ferreras sank a jumper from the left wing.

But the Altas’ advantage diminished to five, 88-83, as the Blazers threatened thanks to an 11-4 spurt.

Fortunately for Perpetual, St. Benilde’s run came just a little too late.

Ferreras scored a team-high 19 points for Perpetual while Cedrick Abis collected 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Steven Flores added 18.

Abis’ triple-double was the first since Letran’s Bong Quinto back in 2018.

Migs Oczon finished with a game-high 22 points for St. Benilde, which played its first game since its 71-51 win over Jose Rizal University on Tuesday in a game that was cut short after the Heavy Bombers’ John Amores instigated an ugly brawl when he went on a punching spree.

Will Gozum posted 13 points and six boards. JC Cullar and Robi Nayve registered 10 each for CSB, which dropped to 10-4.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 89 — Ferreras 19, Flores 18, Abis 13, Egan 8, Barcuma 8, Roque 8, Martel 6, Cuevas 5, Omega 4, Boral 0.

CSB 83 — Oczon 22, Gozum 13, Cullar 10, Nayve 10, Corteza 9, Pasturan 8, Marcos 6, Sumabat 5, Davis 0, Carlos 0, Lim 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 49-40, 68-59, 89-83.

