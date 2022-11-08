Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeSportNCAA Player of Week JB Bahio plays key role in San Beda...
Sport

NCAA Player of Week JB Bahio plays key role in San Beda streak

admin
By admin
0
55


FILE–San Beda Red Lions' JB Bahio.

FILE–San Beda Red Lions’ JB Bahio. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda got its first crack at a winning streak in the second round, thanks in big part to the efforts of big man JB Bahio.

Bahio got the nod as this week’s NCAA Player of the Week decided by the Collegiate Press Corps after steering the Red Lions to a 9-4 record.

The veteran churned out two double-doubles in as many games this week for the now third seeded San Beda team.

Against Arellano, Bahio finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. 

The forward-center then saved the Yuri Escueta-mentored team in overtime against San Sebastian where he finished with 11 markers and 16 boards.

“I’m just following my role. Whatever’s missing from the team in rebounding, I make up for with hard work and effort. That’s what’s missing in our team,” he said in Filipino.

Bahio zoomed past Letran’s Louie Sangalang and Fran Yu, Lyceum’s John Barba and Mapua’s Joaqui Garcia for the weekly plum presented by major sponsors Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Delhi Metro Introduces First Set of 8-coach Trains on Red Line
Next article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Emotional While Talking About Myositis We Win at The End
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NCAA Player of Week JB Bahio plays key role in San Beda streak

admin
By admin
0
55


FILE–San Beda Red Lions' JB Bahio.

FILE–San Beda Red Lions’ JB Bahio. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda got its first crack at a winning streak in the second round, thanks in big part to the efforts of big man JB Bahio.

Bahio got the nod as this week’s NCAA Player of the Week decided by the Collegiate Press Corps after steering the Red Lions to a 9-4 record.

The veteran churned out two double-doubles in as many games this week for the now third seeded San Beda team.

Against Arellano, Bahio finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. 

The forward-center then saved the Yuri Escueta-mentored team in overtime against San Sebastian where he finished with 11 markers and 16 boards.

“I’m just following my role. Whatever’s missing from the team in rebounding, I make up for with hard work and effort. That’s what’s missing in our team,” he said in Filipino.

Bahio zoomed past Letran’s Louie Sangalang and Fran Yu, Lyceum’s John Barba and Mapua’s Joaqui Garcia for the weekly plum presented by major sponsors Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Delhi Metro Introduces First Set of 8-coach Trains on Red Line
Next article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Emotional While Talking About Myositis We Win at The End
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677