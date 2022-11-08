NCAA Player of Week JB Bahio plays key role in San Beda streak

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda got its first crack at a winning streak in the second round, thanks in big part to the efforts of big man JB Bahio.

Bahio got the nod as this week’s NCAA Player of the Week decided by the Collegiate Press Corps after steering the Red Lions to a 9-4 record.

The veteran churned out two double-doubles in as many games this week for the now third seeded San Beda team.

Against Arellano, Bahio finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The forward-center then saved the Yuri Escueta-mentored team in overtime against San Sebastian where he finished with 11 markers and 16 boards.

“I’m just following my role. Whatever’s missing from the team in rebounding, I make up for with hard work and effort. That’s what’s missing in our team,” he said in Filipino.

Bahio zoomed past Letran’s Louie Sangalang and Fran Yu, Lyceum’s John Barba and Mapua’s Joaqui Garcia for the weekly plum presented by major sponsors Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation.