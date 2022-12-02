Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeSportNCAA: San Beda coach believes St. Benilde will win title, Lyceum mentor...
Sport

NCAA: San Beda coach believes St. Benilde will win title, Lyceum mentor sees exciting final

admin
By admin
0
54


Letran and St. Benilde's star big men jostle for position. –NCAA PHOTO

Letran and St. Benilde’s star big men jostle for position. –NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Coaches of San Beda and Lyceum, whose teams both missed the chance to make the Finals, gave their takes on upcoming the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament championship round starting on Tuesday.

Red Lions coach Yuri Escueta believes St. Benilde will go all the way to win the elusive NCAA title.

“I think it’s CSB. Aside from being well-coached, you can see how players bought into their system offensively and defensively,” Escueta said after San Beda fell prey to the Blazers, 62-61.

“They have guys that can make tough shots, especially talented players like (Will) Gozum and (Migs) Oczon,” he added.

Oczon led  St.Benilde’s tirade against his San Beda with 17 points and six rebounds.

Gozum, on the other hand, added to his bid for MVP with another double-double of 10 markers and 11 rebounds.

Lyceum tactician Gilbert Malabanan, on the other hand, gave a much safer answer.

“They are both good teams. Letran has championship experience and Benilde on the other hand is doing well in their game. I think it’s going to be an exciting final,” said Malabanan after losing to defending champion Letran, 67-58.

Without saying a clear answer, Malabanan also predicted the series to go the distance and reach three games.

The best-of-three matchup between the Knights and the Blazers will begin on Sunday at Araneta Coliseum.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.




Source link

Previous article
Samsung Galaxy M04 to be Launched in India Next Week: Check Price, Features
Next article
Man Gives Thande Thande Paani Ka Bath To Venomous Snake. Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
54
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy M04 to be Launched in India Next Week: Check Price, Features
Next article
Man Gives Thande Thande Paani Ka Bath To Venomous Snake. Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677