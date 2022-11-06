NCAA: San Beda outlasts San Sebastian in OT for 3rd straight win

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda hiked its winning streak to three after outlasting San Sebastian in overtime, 82-79, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Sunday.

The Red Lions held the Golden Stags to only three points in overtime on their way to their ninth win in 13 outings.

“I have to give it to the guys who came off the bench. The whole team’s effort is such a huge thing. We could have done better though,” coach Yuri Escueta said.

San Beda opened the extra period with five unanswered points courtesy of a Peter Alfaro triple and an inside basket by JB Bahio for an 81-76 lead with 2:32 remaining.

Bahio led the Lions with a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds while Damie Cuntapay scored a team-high 16 points. James Kwekuteye and Tony Ynot added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Stags pulled within two, 81-79, after Jessie Sumoda sank a triple from the left wing.

San Sebastian, however, couldn’t tie it up after Rafael Are missed a layup with 21 ticks to go.

The Red Lions looked well on their way to a blowout win after taking a 13-point advantage in the fourth quarter before the Stags mounted a 19-6 run capped by back-to-back baskets by Itchie Altamirano and Are to force OT.

Rhinwil Yambing finished with a game-high 17 points for San Sebastian, which dropped to 5-7. Romel Calahat also registered a double-double in a losing effort with 13 points and 14 boards.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 82 — Cuntapay 16, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 13, Bahio 11, Alfaro 5, Andrada 5, Cortez 5, Cometa 4, Sanchez 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Payosing 2, Tagala 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 79 — Yambing 17, Calahat 14, Sumoda 10, Villapando 8, Desoyo 8, Suico 6, Altamirano 5, Are 4, Una 3, Escobido 2, Shanoda 2, Cosari 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 43-32, 63-52, 76-76, 82-79.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next