NCAA: San Beda stops Letran’s nine-game winning streak

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda snapped Letran’s nine-game winning run with a masterful 91-77 win in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

The Red Lions completed an elimination round sweep of the Knights after also beating their fierce rivals, 76-68, in the first round on September 30.

“In halftime, I reminded them that in these kinds of games, you get too emotional. When you’re emotional, you lose critical thinking for the game so I told them it’s okay to be emotional but make sure you’re focused,” said coach Yuri Escueta, whose squad made 14 of its 31 attempts from long range and led by as many as 22.

San Beda broke the game wide open in the second quarter after leading by only three in the first period. James Kwekuteye and Damie Cuntapay set the tone for the Red Lions with 13 points each in the first half.

Five Lions finished in double-digit scoring led by Kwekuteye’s game-high 19 points. Cuntapay added 16 points, Yukien Andrada tallied 15 while JB Bahio and Gab Cometa chipped in 10 apiece. Bahio also grabbed 12 rebounds.

King Caralipio had 14 points and seven rebounds for Letran (12-4), which remained in first place despite the loss. Kurt Reyson and Fran Yu scored 11 and 10, respectively, for the Knights, who went 8-of-30 from downtown.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 91 — Kwekuteye 19, Cuntapay 16, Andrada 15, Bahio 10, Cometa 10, Ynot 8, Cortez 5, Sanchez 3, Alfaro 3, Visser 2, Jopia 0, Payosing 0.

LETRAN 77 — Caralipio 14, Reyson 11, Yu 10, Sangalang 8, Paraiso 8, Guarino 8, Monje 6, Olivario 5, Ariar 3, Javillonar 2, Tolentino 2, Go 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 22-19, 50-33, 71-52, 91-77.

