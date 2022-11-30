Wednesday, November 30, 2022
NCAA: San Beda’s JB Bahio eyes PBA Draft

San Beda big man JB Bahio. NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—After a solid final season with San Beda, JB Bahio is keen on applying for next year’s PBA Draft.

Bahio revealed his plans after the Red Lions’ heartbreaking 62-61 defeat to College of St. Benilde on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball Final Four.

“Most likely, I’ll apply for the (PBA) Draft next year or whenever. I’ll take whatever opportunity comes,” said Bahio, who finished with nine points and seven rebounds in the loss.

“All under God’s plan,” he added.

Like many others, Bahio said that playing in the PBA is his dream.

The 6-foot-5 Bahio bolstered his stock in Season 98 where he averaged 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds to help the Red Lions finish as the fourth seed with a 12-6 record.

He also said he has yet to receive an offer to play overseas.

