NCAA: San Sebastian fends off Perpetual in battle of also-rans

MANILA, Philippines—San Sebastian escaped a comeback rally from Perpetual Help, 78-74, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Friday.

The Golden Stags, who are already out of Final Four contention but improved to 7-9, almost blew a 13-point lead in the first half before putting in a composed performance in the fourth quarter.

“We didn’t want to relax because we want to end this season going hard, especially me because this is my last season with Baste. I want our exit to be good and we want our last two games to come out with a win,” Itchie Altamirano said.

San Sebastian was holding on to a precarious two-point advantage with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, 76-74, but Ken Villapando missed a clinching layup with 21. 7 left.

Jeff Egan, who finished the game with 15 points for Perpetual, drove the lane to go for a game-tying layup for the Altas but turned the ball over to Raymart Escobido who got fouled intentionally with 2.4 ticks to go and sank both free throws.

In the Altas’ final game this season, they put a good fight turning a 13-point deficit to a 58-58 lead at the end of the third with a 23-point blast in the quarter. They finished with a 7-11 record.

Altamirano scored a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for San Sebastian, who still have a few games remaining after some of their assignments were pushed back due to health protocols.

Carlo Ferreras finished with 12 markers in a losing effort for Perpetual Help.

The Scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 78 — Altamirano 17, Escobido 15, Calahat 8, Desoyo 7, Villapando 6, Una 6, Aguilar 6, Cosari 5, Are 4, Paglinawan 2, Suico 2, Sumoda 0, Concha 0.

PERPETUAL 74 — Egan 15, Ferreras 12, Razon 9, Abis 8, Orgo 8, Nunez 7, Movida 6, Roque 3, Barcuma 2, Martel 2, Nitura 2, Flores 0, Pagaran 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 46-35, 57-58, 78-74.

