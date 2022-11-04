NCAA: San Sebastian rallies from 18 down to frustrate Arellano

MANILA, Philippines—San Sebastian notched back-to-back wins at the expense of Arellano, 71-66, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Friday.

The Golden Stags, who improved to 5-6 in the standings, climbed up from an 18-point deficit in the first half to deal the Chiefs their eighth loss of the season.

“I’m very proud of the boys because we got over the consistency hump. We never really won back-to-back games and this time at least we got a taste of it. Hopefully with this start, our second round will be good,” said coach Egay Macaraya.

The Chiefs led, 32-14, in the first half when the Golden Stags went on a 17-0 run to inch closer and make it a neck-and-neck game until the final buzzer.

The score was tied at 56-all when Rhinwil Yambing sank a triple to give San Sebastian a three-point lead with 3:55 minutes remaining.

The Stags held on to the lead until the final minute before Itchie Altamirano dropped the hammer with another triple to give them definitive 68-63 advantage. Altamirano finished with 12 points.

Ken Villapando led the Golden Stags with 15 points and seven rebounds while Alex Desoyo also finished with 12.

Travis Mantua finished with 15 markers for Arellano, which dropped to a 5-8 card. Axel Doromal also scored 13 in the loss.

The Scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 71 — Villapando 15, Desoyo 12, Altamirano 12, Yambing 7, Are 7, Shanoda 4, Una 3, Escobido 3, Aguilar 3, Calahat 2, Suico 2, Concha 1, Cosari 0.

ARELLANO 66 — Mantua 15, Doromal 13, Flores 8, Talampas 8, Tolentino 8, Mallari 5, Domingo 3, Oliva 2, Abastillas 2, Ongotan 2, Oftana 0, Sunga 0, Tan 0.

Quarters: 14-23, 33-37, 49-48, 71-66.

