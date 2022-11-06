Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeSportNCAA: Shorthanded Arellano gets timely boost from backup Travis Mantua
Sport

NCAA: Shorthanded Arellano gets timely boost from backup Travis Mantua

admin
By admin
0
41


Arellano Chiefs Travis Mantua NCAA

Arellano guard Travis Mantua. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Arellano got a much-needed boost from Travis Mantua, who stepped up anew in the absence of starting point guard Darrell Menina on Sunday.

With Menina sidelined with a back injury, Mantua gave his team a big lift in a 62-52 win over Jose Rizal University.

“He’s really well-intentioned. He’s always early in practice, he listens to what I tell him. I also know his fundamentals and I know I can let him go on the court. It’s just a matter of timing,” said Arellano coach Cholo Martin, whose squad also continued to miss the services of Cade Flores.

Menina’s absence has left a hole in Arellano’s offense—something which Mantua has been able to fill after a couple of games.

Mantua finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Heavy Bombers after putting up 15 points in a loss to San Beda on Friday.

The former Far Eastern University player also drew praise from teammate Axel Doromal.

“Even before the season started, I can already see him being someone we can use. In the first round he had limited minutes but we trust him and he can bring a lot for our team,” Doromal said after scoring a game-high 17 points.

“I’m just happy because coach gave me the green light to play my game. I had to help Axel because he takes most of the load in scoring so I had to contribute just a bit,” said Mantua.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
ISRO Plans To Explore Permanent Dark Side Of Moon In Collaboration With Japan
Next article
IGNOU Admissions 2022 Registration For July 2022 Session Ends On November 7
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NCAA: Shorthanded Arellano gets timely boost from backup Travis Mantua

admin
By admin
0
41


Arellano Chiefs Travis Mantua NCAA

Arellano guard Travis Mantua. Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—Arellano got a much-needed boost from Travis Mantua, who stepped up anew in the absence of starting point guard Darrell Menina on Sunday.

With Menina sidelined with a back injury, Mantua gave his team a big lift in a 62-52 win over Jose Rizal University.

“He’s really well-intentioned. He’s always early in practice, he listens to what I tell him. I also know his fundamentals and I know I can let him go on the court. It’s just a matter of timing,” said Arellano coach Cholo Martin, whose squad also continued to miss the services of Cade Flores.

Menina’s absence has left a hole in Arellano’s offense—something which Mantua has been able to fill after a couple of games.

Mantua finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Heavy Bombers after putting up 15 points in a loss to San Beda on Friday.

The former Far Eastern University player also drew praise from teammate Axel Doromal.

“Even before the season started, I can already see him being someone we can use. In the first round he had limited minutes but we trust him and he can bring a lot for our team,” Doromal said after scoring a game-high 17 points.

“I’m just happy because coach gave me the green light to play my game. I had to help Axel because he takes most of the load in scoring so I had to contribute just a bit,” said Mantua.

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
ISRO Plans To Explore Permanent Dark Side Of Moon In Collaboration With Japan
Next article
IGNOU Admissions 2022 Registration For July 2022 Session Ends On November 7
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677