NCAA: St. Benilde boosts twice-to-beat bid, turns back Lyceum

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde bolstered its bid for a twice-to-beat after beating fellow Final Four-bound Lyceum, 100-88, in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Friday.

At 12-4 with two more games left, the Blazers need another win to clinch at least a playoff for the bonus as the Pirates dropped to 12-6 to wrap up their elimination round campaign.

Letran and St. Benilde are tied with the same record followed by Lyceum and Letran, which totes an 11-5 card with also still two games left.

“I was happy, for the most part, before the last five minutes. It [the run] was probably my fault because I tried to let some guys play too early. I probably would have fired myself if we lost that,” said coach Charles Tiu.

St. Benilde cruised to a comfortable 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but the Pirates managed a last-ditch rally with an 18-5 run, capped by a JM Bravo three-point basket to cut the lead to seven, 95-88.

The Pirates, however, had to foul Oczon with 50.9 ticks left where he split his two free throws. The guard, who finished with 18 points, was fouled again immediately in the next possession where he sank both shots to ice the game, 98-88.

Will Gozum registered a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for St. Benilde. Miguel Corteza and JC Cullar also contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Enoch Valdez tallied 18 markers in a losing effort while Shawn Umali had 17 to go along with four boards and five blocks. Bravo and Mac Guadaña also scored 15 and 10 to their names for Lyceum.

The Scores:

CSB 100 — Oczon 18, Gozum 18, Corteza 13, Cullar 11, Lepalam 10, Nayve 8, Marcos 7, Sangco 7, Carlos 5, Davis 2, Flores 1, Pasturan 0, Cajucom 0, Sumabat 0, Dimayuga 0.

LPU 88 — Valdez 18, Umali 17, Bravo 15, Guadana 10, Montano 9, Cunanan 8, Navarro 5, Barba 5, Culanay 3, Larupay 0, Penafiel 0, Vinoya 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 49-40, 79-58, 100-88.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next