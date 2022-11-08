Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeSportNCAA: St. Benilde players to get checked after John Amores' punching spree
Sport

NCAA: St. Benilde players to get checked after John Amores’ punching spree

admin
By admin
0
78


St. Benilde Blazers' Taine Davis staggers after taking a punch from John Amores. –NCAA PHOTO

St. Benilde Blazers’ Taine Davis staggers after taking a punch from John Amores. –NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde will send two of its players for physical examination after the scuffle between the Blazers and Jose Rizal University on Tuesday.

In the dying minutes of the game, John Amores of the Heavy Bombers went on a rampage and ended up hitting Jimboy Pasturan on the eye and Taine Davis on the chin, knocking him unconscious for a few minutes.

“Jimboy got a big black eye, Taine Davis got sucker punched and got dizzy for a while. Oczon, who was not doing anything, almost got punched. Thankfully, they’re okay but we’ll take them to the hospital to see if they sustained anything worse,” said Tiu after their premature 71-51 win.

According to Davis, he was trying to diffuse the situation but got punched out of nowhere.

“Amores got angry and he started going on a rampage, running towards our bench. I was trying to protect my teammates, I asked the ref, ‘what’s going on?’ and next thing you know, Jimboy got punched in the eye,” Davis said.

“I was just trying to break it up and next thing you know, I didn’t see where it was coming from but I got hit right in the chin,” he added.

Pasturan finished with a team-high 18 points while Davis only played for nine minutes and snagged two rebounds.

The NCAA has yet to release the sanctions for the scuffle but said it will investigate further. The Blazers, however, will remain solid in the second seed with a 10-3 record while JRU stumbled to a 6-7 card.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Did You Know 6 Years After Demonetisation Cash With Public is 70 Per Cent Higher
Next article
Apply For 186 Assistant Accountant Posts Till Nov 28 at upenergy.in. Details Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Sport

NCAA: St. Benilde players to get checked after John Amores’ punching spree

admin
By admin
0
78


St. Benilde Blazers' Taine Davis staggers after taking a punch from John Amores. –NCAA PHOTO

St. Benilde Blazers’ Taine Davis staggers after taking a punch from John Amores. –NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde will send two of its players for physical examination after the scuffle between the Blazers and Jose Rizal University on Tuesday.

In the dying minutes of the game, John Amores of the Heavy Bombers went on a rampage and ended up hitting Jimboy Pasturan on the eye and Taine Davis on the chin, knocking him unconscious for a few minutes.

“Jimboy got a big black eye, Taine Davis got sucker punched and got dizzy for a while. Oczon, who was not doing anything, almost got punched. Thankfully, they’re okay but we’ll take them to the hospital to see if they sustained anything worse,” said Tiu after their premature 71-51 win.

According to Davis, he was trying to diffuse the situation but got punched out of nowhere.

“Amores got angry and he started going on a rampage, running towards our bench. I was trying to protect my teammates, I asked the ref, ‘what’s going on?’ and next thing you know, Jimboy got punched in the eye,” Davis said.

“I was just trying to break it up and next thing you know, I didn’t see where it was coming from but I got hit right in the chin,” he added.

Pasturan finished with a team-high 18 points while Davis only played for nine minutes and snagged two rebounds.

The NCAA has yet to release the sanctions for the scuffle but said it will investigate further. The Blazers, however, will remain solid in the second seed with a 10-3 record while JRU stumbled to a 6-7 card.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
Did You Know 6 Years After Demonetisation Cash With Public is 70 Per Cent Higher
Next article
Apply For 186 Assistant Accountant Posts Till Nov 28 at upenergy.in. Details Inside
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677