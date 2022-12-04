NCAA: St. Benilde’s Migs Oczon questionable for Finals Game 2 with injured ankle

MANILA, Philippines—College of St. Benilde key player Migs Oczon is questionable for Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball finals against Letran.

Oczon was subbed out of the game in the first two minutes of Game 1 after sinking a three-point shot over the Knights’ Kyle Tolentino.

The third leading scorer for Benilde landed awkwardly on Tolentino’s foot and tweaked his left ankle. Hewas unable to return for the remainder of the game.

“I know he got hurt, I’m surprised the referees didn’t call a foul. Tolentino came up to me and apologized and I don’t doubt that. I don’t think he’s out to hurt any guys. The other players I can’t say the same,” said Tiu after their Game 1 loss on Sunday, 81-75.

The top coach also described Oczon’s pain was “really bad,” making his appearance for the next game uncertain.

“We probably have to get an X-ray or MRI (test). He’s not really in crutches but there was no way he could put any effort. We tried to give him painkillers already twice, it’s really bad,” the tactician explained.

Without his scoring output, the other Migs, Migs Corteza picked up the lion’s share of points in the backcourt with 18 points.

Benilde will take a huge hit should Oczon take a backseat next week as he is the team’s third scoring option with 11.7 markers an outing.

