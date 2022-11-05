NCAA: Streaking Letran tops St. Benilde, gains No. 1 spot

MANILA, Philippines—Letran knocked off College of St. Benilde, 74-66, to gain the top spot in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at San Juan Arena.

The Knights chalked up their eighth straight win and dealt the Blazers their third loss.

“It’s all about the experiences of my players. They have championship experiences and that really helps in down-the-stretch situations,” said coach Bonnie Tan, whose squad also beat St. Benilde in the first round.

Kurt Reyson hit the go-ahead triple, 65-63, with 53.4 seconds left, highlighting a 12-3 finishing kick by the Knights.

Louie Sangalang completed a three-point play to seal the game, 68-63, with 20.7 ticks to go.

Letran improved to 11-3 while CSB slipped to second with a 9-3 slate.

Miguel Corteza led Benilde in scoring with 14 points while Will Gozum posted 12 points and 13 boards. James Pasturan and JC Cullar added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Scores:

LETRAN 74 — Sangalang 21, Reyson 16, Go 9, Javillonar 8, Paraiso 7, Yu 5, Caralipio 4, Olivario 2, Monje 2, Tolentino 2, Santos 0.

CSB 66 — Corteza 14, Gozum 12, Pasturan 11, Cullar 10, Nayve 8, Oczon 4, Lepalam 3, Sangco 2, Carlos 2, Marcos 0, Flores 0, Sumabat 0, Dimayuga 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 41-36, 50-51, 74-66.

RELATED STORIES

Read Next