NCAA: Streaking San Beda climbs to 3rd with win over JRU

MANILA, Philippines—San Beda hiked its winning streak to three while moving up a spot in the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament after beating Jose Rizal University, 70-61, at San Juan Arena on Saturday.

The Red Lions climbed to third place in the standings with a half-game lead over the Lyceum Pirates (12-6) and dealt the Heavy Bombers (6-11) their sixth straight setback.

“This is big for us heading into the postseason. These are tough games we need to be able to gain experience coming into the playoffs. Especially our last game, it will probably be one of our toughest games,” coach Yuri Escueta said after his squad improved to 12-5.

San Beda uncorked a 10-3 run, highlighted by a Peter Alfaro triple with 30.1 seconds remaining, to close the game after leading by just two. Alfaro finished with 11 points.

The Heavy Bombers took a nine-point lead in the third quarter but squandered it when it mattered most.

Jacob Cortez led the Red Lions with 15 points while James Kwekuteye and JB Bahio had 12 and 10, respectively.

Agen Miranda registered 19 points and five rebounds for JRU while Jonathan Medina also tallied 12 markers and five boards in a losing effort.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 70 — Cortez 15, Kwekuteye 12, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Andrada 7, Sanchez 6, Payosing 5, Cuntapay 2, Visser 2, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Tagala 0.

JRU 61 — Miranda 19, Medina 12, Dionisio 8, Delos Santos 6, Dela Rosa 6, Tan 6, Guiab 4, Sy 2, De Jesus 0, Arenal 0, Gonzales 0, Mercado 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 40-36, 53-56, 70-61.

