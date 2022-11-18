Friday, November 18, 2022
Sport

NCAA suspends referees after Egay Macaraya's disqualifying foul

San Sebastian Egay Macaraya NCAA

San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya.
Photo by Tristan Tamayo/INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines—The NCAA has indefinitely suspended three more game officials on Friday, following the controversial call in the game between San Sebastian and College of St. Benilde on Tuesday.

Referees Ricor Buaron, Roldan Dionison and Karlo Vergara are suspended until further notice for ejecting Golden Stags coach Egay Macaraya in Tuesday’s affair.

Furthermore, the suspension on Macaraya for being ejected from the game due to an infraction of a disqualifying foul has been lifted.

“It was seen that the referee erred by not taking the initiative to review the contested play for a possible act of violence and he should have exercised full restraint,” league commissioner Tonichi Pujante said in a statement.

In the second quarter of the Blazers’ 83-78 trouncing of the Stags, Macaraya was ejected from after he was called for “disqualifying foul” when he asked for a coach’s challenge after his player Alex Desoyo was hit by Mark Gil.

This week alone, six referees have been suspended by the NCAA. Three others are under “preventive suspension” in the aftermath of the CSB and Jose Rizal University debacle.

