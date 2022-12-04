Sunday, December 4, 2022
NCAA: Will Gozum disappointed over Pao Javillonar’s butt-squeezing

St. Benilde star Will Gozum. –NCAA PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—St. Benilde star Will Gozum was highly disappointed with how Letran’s Pao Javillonar guarded him in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball finals on Sunday.

Javillonar was seen squeezing Gozum’s behind in the 4:57 mark of the third quarter of the Knights’ 81-75 win, much to the dismay of the big man.

“Maybe that’s how he is, his character, maybe that’s how he was raised, I don’t know,” said Gozum.

“Maybe that’s how his attitude is. We don’t tolerate that kind of player. Physicality, I can take, but all that? Any player would probably be disappointed,” the MVP frontrunner also said.

With Javillonar on his tail, Gozum still finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Javillonar, meanwhile, said he was simply kidding around with Gozum.

“Will knows that. That’s our shenanigans, mind games. Whatever my strength is as a defensive player, that’s what I’ll do. I’ll do anything to win,” said the forward after finishing with five markers and nine boards.

The Blazers will look to tie the series on Sunday, next week, at SMART Araneta Coliseum.

