NCAA: Will Gozum, St. Benilde foil Mapua

MANILA, Philippines—Will Gozum’s season-game pushed College of St. Benilde back in the win column as the Blazers trounce Mapua, 85-72, in the second round of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball tournament at San Juan Arena on Wednesday.

The Blazers and Gozum, who finished with a season-high 25 points and eight rebounds, used a deciding late game rally to improve to an 8-2 record.

“Mapua really defended (Migs) Oczon but Will and Miggy (Corteza), they stepped up big time and they got a lot of easy buckets so I give them all the credit. They played hard and that’s the effort I expect out of them,” coach Charles Tiu said.

The Cardinals, who fell to a 2-9 card for the season, trailed by just two points in the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter, 66-64.

Benilde then unloaded a game-deciding 14-1 rally to stretch the lead to 80-65 and shut the door on another upset loss.

The Blazers, who lost to Emilio Aguinaldo College on Sunday, also limited Mapua to a measly eight points in the payoff period.

Corteza also had a solid outing for the Blazers with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Warren Bonifacio poured 21 markers and six boards. J.J. Pido finished with 13 while Toby Agustin scored 12.

The Scores:

CSB 85 — Gozum 25, Corteza 22, Cullar 8, Oczon 6, Nayve 6, Sangco 5, Carlos 5, Pasturan 2, Marcos 2, Lepalam 2, Flores 2, Davis 0.

MAPUA 72 — Bonifacio 21, Pido 13, Agustin 12, Hernandez 10, Nocum 6, Cuenco 5, Soriano 3, Salenga 2, Mercado 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 40-42, 61-64, 85-72.

