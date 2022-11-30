(NFBR) Live Free National Finals Breakaway Roping 2022: Wednesday

Exclusive NFBR Live video coverage from the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; Wednesday, November 30th, 2022.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association announced in a press release that the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping will take place at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center NFR Live stream in Las Vegas, Nov. 29-30.

The lineup at National Finals Rodeo is getting more Western-themed spinoffs than cable network execs looking to fill prime time with new iterations of beloved series. A case in point: the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center on Nov. 29 and 30, preceding the Dec. 1-10 NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center. Women’s breakaway roping is a derivative of tie-down roping, except the calves aren’t tied down as in the traditional men’s NFR event . It has existed for more than 50 years but recently has grown in stature — so much so there is even talk about breakaway roping becoming an official NFR event.