NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- National T20 Cup

NOR vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update of National T20 Cup match between Northern and Sindh.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Details:

The 17th match of the National T20 Cup will see Northern facing off against Sindh on 10th September at the Multan Cricket Club Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Preview:

The National T20 Cup will see its seventeenth match of this season between Northern and Sindh.

Northern will be taking on Sindh for the second time in the seventeenth match of this season of the National T20 Cup.

Northern is currently placed at the fifth position on the points table for this season of the National T20 Cup whereas Sindh is currently placed at the second spot on the points table.

Northern played five matches in this season of the National T20 Cup where they managed to win two matches while Sindh played six matches in this season where they won three games.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 31°C on the matchday with 69% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Pitch Report:

The Multan Cricket Club Ground is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to aid the batters once again here. Pacers might get some help towards the latter half of the match while spinners will be useful in the middle overs.

Average 1st innings score:

The average first innings score on this wicket is 157 runs.

Record of chasing teams:

The team batting second doesn’t enjoy good records here. They have a winning percentage of 20 on this track.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Probable XIs:

Northern: Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir(wk), Zeeshan Malik, Mubashir Khan, Umar Amin©, Hassan Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Shinwari, Zaman Khan

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk), Anwar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel©, Asif Mehmood, Saad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub

Top Picks For Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Aamir Jamal is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler from Northern. He smashed 13 runs and took 1 wicket in the last game against Sindh.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is a right-handed batsman from Sindh. He marked 8 runs in the last match against Northern.

Sharjeel Khan is a left-handed batsman from Sindh. He scored 8 runs in the last game against Northern.

Anwar-Ali is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium fast bowler from Sindh.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Captain and Vice-Captain Choices:

Captain – Anwar Ali, Sharjeel Khan

Vice-Captain – Sarfaraz Ahmed, Aamir Jamal

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan (VC), Saud Shakeel, Umar Amin

All-rounders – Anwar-Ali (C), Mubashir Khan, Aamir Jamal

Bowlers – Sohail Tanvir, Danish Aziz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Zahid Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for NOR vs SIN Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed (VC)

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan (C), Saud Shakeel, Umar Amin

All-rounders – Anwar-Ali, Mubashir Khan, Aamir Jamal

Bowlers – Sohail Tanvir, Danish Aziz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Mir Hamza

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Expert Advice:

Anwar Ali will be a great multiplier choice for the small leagues. Zahid Mehmood and Mir Hamza are among the punt-picks here. The best-suggested fantasy/Dream11 combination for this game is 1-3-3-4.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup Match 17 Probable Winners:

Northern is expected to win this match.