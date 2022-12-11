Sunday, December 11, 2022
NU captures 7th straight UAAP women’s basketball championship

NU Lady Bulldogs' Kristine Cayabyab. –UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — National University earned its seventh straight UAAP women’s basketball championship as it completed a series sweep of La Salle in the Season 85 Finals with a 76-64 win Game 2 on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs’ ‘seven-peat’ tied the longest dynasty in UAAP basketball, matching the record of University of the East men’s basketball team, led by Robert Jaworski, from 1965 to 1971.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated the Lady Archers right from the get-go as they stretched a what was just a 8-7 lead to a 27-11 advantage by unleashing a 19-4 run to end the opening period.

Kristine Cayabyab fired 14 points in the first half, shooting 3-of-4 from deep as NU led as many as 19 in the second quarter and had a 42-27 spread heading to the break.

NU mounted its biggest lead of 23 points, 57-34, off Princess Fabruada’s split free throws with 1:50 remaining in the third.

The Lady Archers trimmed it to a 14-point deficit in the fourth period but Camille Clarin nailed a dagger three from the right corner, 70-52, with 4:12 left, followed by Cayabyab’s basket.

NU dominated the team that ended its 108-game winning streak in the second round, 61-57, last November 23.

The Lady Bulldogs remained unstoppable playing in a traditional Final Four format for the first time since 2013, ousting the No.4 seed Ateneo Blue Eagles before dominating the Lady Archers in Finals Game 1, 93-61, last Wednesday.

