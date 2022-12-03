NU outlasts UST to capture V-League men’s collegiate crown

MANILA, Philippines—National University swept University of Santo Tomas, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21, in game three of the Finals to win the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Cup 2022 at Paco Arena on Friday.

The V-League crown is the Bulldogs’ second straight title after defeating the Cignal HD Spikers in the recent Spikers Turf.

“This do-or-die game, I saw that they really wanted to be champions unlike in Game two. They got too relaxed then, they got content with what we did,” coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

The Bulldogs were at championship point, 24-20, in the third set, when Nico Almendras failed to serve successfully, hitting the net to give the Tiger Spikers a chance to extend.

During a rally at match point, Kennry Malinis hit a kill from a combination play to seal the deal for NU. Malinis finished with 12 points.

UST held a slim 22-20 lead in the second set but the Tiger Spikers went on an error spree, giving the Bulldogs a chance to capitalize and score five consecutive set points to get a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Obed Mukaba finished with 14 points on eight attacks, five blocks and an ace for NU while tournament MVP Almendras tallied 12 points.

Josh Ybañez registered 15 points and 12 receptions in a losing effort. Gboy De Vega also tallied 14 points and 18 receptions for the Tiger Spikers.

