NU Pep Squad returns to UAAP Cheerdance pinnacle with ‘relatable’ theme

NU Pep Squad in the UAAP Season 85 cheerdance competition. UAAP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines—Spurred on by its UAAP Season 84 Cheerdance defeat, National University Pep Squad wanted to make sure to put on “relatable” performance in its bid to regain the crown.

The NU Pep Squad used a “Cheer-obics” theme to win the Season 85 crown, a performance that combined both cheerleading and aerobics, in a routine that made everyone watching groove.

“The next day after we lost the championship, all of us woke up and thought we have to be wise with the upcoming season. We have to make sure that our concept is relatable,” head coach Ghicka Bernabe said after NU placed first anew in the Cheerdance Competition over the FEU Cheering Squad and UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

“We have to make sure that the props, costumes and music can make people dance,” she added.

Sure enough, NU Pep Squad’s theme was a hit and scored the winning 723 points for the championship, edging out FEU, which got 719.

Last May, Bernabe’s squad used a 90’s theme to compete but fell short and landed in third place.

When asked why they picked a unique genre for their performance, Bernabe said they needed something that would entertain not just one portion of the crowd, but everyone watching.

“As coaches, we had to make sure that we are entertained so when they go out to the crowd, they won’t pick an age to entertain. We know that this theme doesn’t pick a crowd, age and gender. This concept is very alive and millennials—even our bosses—would enjoy it,” she explained.

The credits, however, should go to the team as a whole.

“When the coaches think of what they can do, they [NU Pep Squad] don’t say no. Instead, they’re very excited to try what we visualized,” Bernabe said.

“Or maybe, I don’t know, they don’t want to say ‘no’ because they’re scared of us,” she added, jokingly.

NU has now won seven titles in the last nine seasons of the league’s cheerda1nce competition.

