NU reclaims UAAP Cheerdance crown, dethrones FEU; UST Salinggawi returns to podium

MANILA, Philippines—Six months after falling to third place, the National University Pep Squad danced its way back to the top of the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition with a cheerleading and aerobics performance on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

With the league bringing back the traditional cheer dance rules with 25 performers and a 6-minute routine, NU Pep Squad displayed its difficult stunts and energized the 18,029 fans with their lively dance to the 80s music.

NU coach Ghicka Bernabe won her seventh title in the past nine editions, just a championship away from joining the two winningest programs in University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas with eight crowns each.

Bernabe fulfilled her promise to excite the crowd as her team, which donned a colorful outfit, ended its routine like in a Zumba session.

The multi-titled coach announced her retirement shortly after bringing back the glory to NU as she is set to get married soon.

The NU Pep Squad garnered a total of 723 points, edging the previous champion Far Eastern University Cheering FEU Cheering Squad by four points as the latter’s reign only lasted for six months with its Francis Magalona-inspired routine was not enough to win its second crown in one year with Php 30, 000 cash prize.

The seven-time cheerdance champion was a runaway leader in dance with 373.5 points, in stunts with 92, and in pyramid with 95. NU scored 86.5 points in tumbling and 90 in tosses to rule the midseason extravaganza despite having the biggest penalties and deductions, 14 points.

NU brought home the grand prize of Php 50, 000 and also won three of the four special awards namely the Most Stylish Team, Best Pyramid, and Best Dance Moves, as FEU won a special award for its hairstyle.

Last May, NU’s ‘three-peat’ bid was shattered with a bronze finish in Season 84, where the competition was limited to only 15 performers and a three-minute routine.

FEU only had a six-point deduction with a total of 719 points from 88.5 in tumbling, 88 in stunts, 90.5 in tosses, 92 in pyramid, and 366 in dance.

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe returned to the podium after five years as it danced to the music of Lady Gaga to finish third.

UST brought home Php 20, 000 with 640 points, way ahead of fourth placer University of the East Pep Squad, which placed fourth with 606.5 markers after a P-pop performance.

Adamson Pep Squad, which won the silver last May, settled for fifth place with 595 points after dancing to songs of Jennifer Lopez, while UP Pep Squad’s Black Eyed Peas-inspired routine placed sixth for the fifth consecutive tournament with 575.5 points.

De La Salle University Animo Squad, which grooved to the music of Janet Jackson, finished seventh with 528.5 points, while the Ateneo Blue Eagles placed last with 502.5 points after a Black Panther-themed performance.

