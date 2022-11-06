NU too much for FEU, cruises to Super League semis

MANILA, Philippines — National University displayed a nearly unstoppable offensive game as it ousted Far Eastern University with a dominant 25-10, 25-17, 25-15 victory to advance to the semifinal round of the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on Sunday at Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs unleashed 53 kills and 22 aces to dispatch the Lady Tamaraws in just 79 minutes and stay unbeaten in six games.

Erin Pangilinan waxed hot from the service line, firing eight aces to top all scorers with 13 points, while Alyssa Solomon led NU’s attack with 10 kills, one ace, and a block to finish with 12 markers in the knockout quarterfinal.

The UAAP champion, which had a perfect 16-0 title run, will face the winner of the quarterfinal duel between University of Santo Tomas and University of the Philippines in the knockout semis on Friday.

The winner-take-all championship is on November 19.

“We prepared really well coming into this game. I think that helped us a lot in this game,” said NU coach Karl Dimaculangan in Filipino. “We still have a lot of things to correct and improve, especially our silly mistakes earlier. We have to address those miscues for us to play better.”

Bella Belen only played in the first and third sets but still finished with nine points, while rookie Evangeline Alinsug had eight points in limited action.

The Lady Tamaraws only converted 16 of their attack attempts with Mitzi Panangin, Chenie Tagaod, and Alyzza Devesora leading the way with only four points each.

With the loss, FEU is relegated to the classification round.

