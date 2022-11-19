NU’s Alyssa Solomon wins Super League MVP

MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Solomon was hailed as the first Shakey’s Super League MVP to cap National University’s perfect title run on Saturday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Solomon raised the MVP trophy before a packed crowd after leading the Lady Bulldogs sweep of the De La Salle Lady Spikers, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, in the winner-take-all final.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore also won the Best Opposite Spiker after consistently leading NU to a perfect 8-0 title run, five months after their 16-game sweep of the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament that ended the school’s 65-year title drought.

Despite the silver medal finish, La Salle rookie Angel Canino won the 1st Best Outside Spiker, as the reigning UAAP MVP Bella Belen took the 2nd Best Outside Spiker plum.

Lady Spiker Thea Gagate earned the 1st Best Middle Blocker, while Lady Bulldog Sheena Toring got the 2nd Best Middle Blocker with NU bagging a total of four individual awards.

Adamson’s Louie Romero was crowned as the Best Setter after her school won the bronze medal with a five-set win over University of Santo Tomas.

UST skipper Bernadette Pepito was named as league’s Best Libero.

