Monday, November 14, 2022
HomeSportOas officials honor returning child chess wizard Operiano
Sport

Oas officials honor returning child chess wizard Operiano

admin
By admin
0
59


Bince Rafael Operiano

Oas town officials, led by Mayor Domingo Escoto Jr., gave the Operiano a plaque and a cash reward of P20,000 for his achievement. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

OAS, Albay, Philippines — Nine-year-old chess wizard Bince Rafael Operiano returned home on Monday to this town after defeating 29 other chess players in the Eastern Asia Youth Championship Standard Rapid Blitz (under-10 category) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Oas municipal government awarded him a plaque of recognition, and Mayor Domingo Escoto Jr. gave him a cash reward of P20,000 courtesy.

“It’s an honor for us that we have a champion in the name of Bince Rafael. With his achievement, Oas town was put on the map, particularly in the field of chess,” Escoto told the Inquirer in an interview. “We are happy for him and will give our full support in his future competition.”

According to the mayor, Oas will allocate a budget to finance and support Operiano in local and international tournaments in 2023.

Operiano’s father, Ben, said they were elated by the recognition given by the officials.

“This is just returning the favor, especially for the help they’ve extended to us in order to join and win the game,” Ben said.

Meanwhile, the Albay Provincial Board will meet Operiano to give recognition to his feat.

RELATED STORIES

atm

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Will MI Retain Kieron Pollard?
Next article
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Flaunts Her Backless Gown For Weekend Ka Vaar
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

NEWS
Sport

Oas officials honor returning child chess wizard Operiano

admin
By admin
0
59


Bince Rafael Operiano

Oas town officials, led by Mayor Domingo Escoto Jr., gave the Operiano a plaque and a cash reward of P20,000 for his achievement. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

OAS, Albay, Philippines — Nine-year-old chess wizard Bince Rafael Operiano returned home on Monday to this town after defeating 29 other chess players in the Eastern Asia Youth Championship Standard Rapid Blitz (under-10 category) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Oas municipal government awarded him a plaque of recognition, and Mayor Domingo Escoto Jr. gave him a cash reward of P20,000 courtesy.

“It’s an honor for us that we have a champion in the name of Bince Rafael. With his achievement, Oas town was put on the map, particularly in the field of chess,” Escoto told the Inquirer in an interview. “We are happy for him and will give our full support in his future competition.”

According to the mayor, Oas will allocate a budget to finance and support Operiano in local and international tournaments in 2023.

Operiano’s father, Ben, said they were elated by the recognition given by the officials.

“This is just returning the favor, especially for the help they’ve extended to us in order to join and win the game,” Ben said.

Meanwhile, the Albay Provincial Board will meet Operiano to give recognition to his feat.

RELATED STORIES

atm

Read Next

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.





Source link

Previous article
IPL 2023 Retention Updates: Will MI Retain Kieron Pollard?
Next article
Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta Flaunts Her Backless Gown For Weekend Ka Vaar
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677